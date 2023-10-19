Sophia Bush reportedly dating US soccer star Ashlyn Harris

Actress Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D.) is reportedly dating retired US soccer star Ashlyn Harris.

Bush recently filed for divorce from her husband of 13 months Grant Hughes, while Harris separated from wife and fellow soccer pro Ali Krieger in September.

Harris and Krieger also have two children together.

According to People, Bush and Harris are smitten with one another following their recent respective breakups.

“After being friends for years and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” a source said.

Adding that “this is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.”

“Although it’s new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali’s divorce began months ago, and they have been living apart since the summer,” the source shared.

As for the budding new romance, the source feels “there is no salacious story” despite what “the public may want there to be.”

Of course, the news that the woman who brought us Brooke Davis is queer has the sapphics in a chokehold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Dykes And A Mic (@twodykesandamic)

sophia bush in one tree hill was 100% my gay awakening and she is now dating a woman. when you know you know. — Gianna (@giannaliberti_) October 18, 2023

SOPHIA BUSH DATING SOMEONE FROM THE US WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM WE WON pic.twitter.com/drM77FpFVF — vongel alexis (@vongellio) October 18, 2023

i mean i feel like a lot of us have been waiting on this sophia bush news for a whhhhhhile and not even because she kept kissing girls in movies/tv shows but more because you can’t realistically have a voice like that and not be kinda gay like sorry that’s literally just science — Still here, but also laurenflans@bsky.social (@LaurenFlans) October 17, 2023

