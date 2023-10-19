Celebrities

Sophia Bush reportedly dating US soccer star Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush Ashlyn Harris dating
Images: Instagram

Actress Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D.) is reportedly dating retired US soccer star Ashlyn Harris.

Bush recently filed for divorce from her husband of 13 months Grant Hughes, while Harris separated from wife and fellow soccer pro Ali Krieger in September.

Harris and Krieger also have two children together.

According to People, Bush and Harris are smitten with one another following their recent respective breakups.

“After being friends for years and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” a source said.

IN OTHER NEWS: Fan’s huge ‘WoSo Chart’ maps pro soccer’s lesbian couples

Adding that “this is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.”

“Although it’s new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali’s divorce began months ago, and they have been living apart since the summer,” the source shared.

As for the budding new romance, the source feels “there is no salacious story” despite what “the public may want there to be.”

Of course, the news that the woman who brought us Brooke Davis is queer has the sapphics in a chokehold.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Armistead Maupin Tales of the City
Armistead Maupin to release new Tales of the City book
Victorian Pride Centre rejects Lesbian Born Female event
Human Rights Commission rebuffs ‘lesbians born female’ event
Yvonne Sillett, lesbian Australian Defence Veteran, was driven out of army
LGBTQIA+ defence veterans urged to contact Royal Commission
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis in an Instagram photo
Sam Kerr shows off gold ring in photos with partner Kristie
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis in an Instagram photo
Sam Kerr’s partner Kristie Mewis spotted wearing huge ring
Dykes on Bikes Melbourne wave trans flags
Dykes on Bikes slam group’s ‘lesbian born female’ event