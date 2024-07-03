Sophia Bush on embracing her queerness

Sophia Bush has spoken candidly about her journey to accepting her queerness and the culture of heteronormativity that proved to be a roadblock.

Rumours of Bush’s relationship with retired US soccer star Ashlyn Harris came after she split from husband Grant Hughes and just weeks after Harris filed for divorce from her wife, Ali Krieger.

Six months later, Bush got candid about her identity and romance with Harris in an emotional coming-out essay for Glamour.

“I finally feel like I can breathe, I don’t think I can explain how profound that is,” she wrote.

“I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

Sophia Bush on not feeling ‘queer enough’

During a recent episode of her podcast Work in Progress, Bush revealed to guests Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne (creators of coming-out-film Am I Ok?) that heteronormativity proved to be a significant roadblock to her coming-out process.

“I don’t think we realize how deep [it] runs. I think so many women are like, ‘Well, I’m settling a little bit.’ Everyone says everything’s hard, all my friends hate their husbands. And you sort of go, ‘Oh.’ And then maybe that’s not it,” she explained.

“One of my best friends looked at me and was like, ‘I gotta say, that was just painful to watch, and I’m so glad you’re getting out of it,’” she revealed.

“’But, like, I don’t just think he was not the right person for you, but also, I don’t actually think you like men.’”

Bush went on to reflect on a relationship in her teenage years that in retrospect was her first queer experience.

“I was like, ‘Oh, maybe the drama when I fell in love with this beautiful French exchange student when I was 16 wasn’t about her being a girl, it was that she lived in France, and my parents were like, ‘This feels irrational and a setup for heartbreak for you. You’re 16,” she said.

She also spoke of feeling “not queer enough” and having to “get out of the way” of other queer people.

“And then, it was like, ‘Well, maybe I don’t have to get out of the way. Maybe I just get to like who I like. What a revolutionary f***ing idea,” she said.

