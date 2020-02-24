Somhale: South Africa’s gay celebrity wedding

South Africa’s Showmax earlier today began broadcasting the first of a four-part series they promote as the ‘wedding journey of the decade’. The gay celebrity wedding special showcases the marital union of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, known collectively as Somhale.

Somizi Mhlongo is a television presenter, radio personality, choreographer, actor and singer. Mohale Motaung is an actor and model and also studies economics at University.

Somizi Mhlongo began his entertainment career as a child. His late father was an actor and comedian. His mother, veteran actress Mary Twala, recently starred to great acclaim in the Sundance award-winning This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection.

The Somhale Union wedding series begins with Somizi and Mohale’s traditional African wedding. Later, the series will showcase the couple’s white wedding. The traditional wedding actually occurred in September and the white wedding in January. However, the broadcast of the series opener sent social media in South Africa into meltdown with Somizi Mhlongo one of the country’s most beloved figures.

Viewers must wait until 16 March before the final episode broadcasts showing Somhale’s white wedding.

However, photos released on Valentine’s Day suggest the white wedding will be every bit as extravagant as the traditional.

