Something to Give Each Other #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart

Troye Sivan’s third album Something to Give Each Other has scored the popstar his first #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

After a 5-year wait, Troye finally dropped his third album last week.

He describes Something to Give Each Other as about “sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship.”

The album attracted praise from fans worldwide in its first week. And now it’s #1 — a career high for the Australian singer/songwriter.

Troye’s debut album 2015’s Blue Neighbourhood peaked at #6 and Bloom at #3.

Something to Give Each Other is Troye Sivan’s most unapologetically queer work yet. Of course, it includes Troye in drag giving Disney hunk Ross Lynch a lapdance.

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd congratulated Troye on achieving his first #1 album.

“Troye Sivan is truly a once-in-a-generation artist, representing Australia on a truly global scale, with 22 billion streams worldwide and a career that’s pushed boundaries across music, screen and fashion.

“On behalf of ARIA, I am absolutely thrilled to congratulate him on his first #1 album at home, and can’t wait to celebrate at the ARIA Awards in a few weeks.”

