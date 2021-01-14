Someone has taken over Pauline Hanson’s URL to troll her

Someone has bought the rights to Senator Pauline Hanson’s namesake web domain paulinehanson.com.au and is redirecting all visitors to the Refugee Council of Australia’s website.

The previous owners of the domain apparently forgot to renew their ownership. So at least one quick-thinking internet user snapped it up on Thursday night.

In screenshots circulating online, an anonymous user appears to take responsibility.

“Noticed the pauline hanson dot com dot au domain had expired overnight,” they claimed.

“Grabbed it and did a redirect… Check it out when you have a second.”

The website most recently featured content on the One Nation leader in 2016. However it’s understood Senator Hanson hasn’t ever owned the domain.

Instead, it appears she uses the domains senatorhanson.com.au and onenation.org.au.

Refugee Council responds to Pauline Hanson URL prank

On Friday, users attempting to navigate to the Pauline Hanson URL instead went to the homepage of the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA).

The Refugee Council of Australia is a non-profit national refugee advocacy body bringing together hundreds of individuals and member organisations.

Its website states it provides a platform “for the voices of refugees to be heard, the rights of refugees to be respected, the humanity of refugees valued and the contribution of refugees celebrated”.

Senator Hanson, on the other hand, has railed against immigration and refugees since starting her political career back in 1996.

On Friday morning the Council tweeted to clarify they had no knowledge of the URL “prank”.

“Today we learnt that someone has purchased the domain paulinehanson.com.au and redirected it to our site,” the Council tweeted.

“We had no knowledge of, or involvement with, this.

“However, we welcome the off chance that Senator Hanson has changed her mind on refugee policy!”

