Some Aussies have joined the Pit Crew on Drag Race Down Under

More Pit Crew hotties have made their debut on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and some Aussies have joined the brotherhood.

Episode six of the show screened at the weekend, and RuPaul called on 10 Pit Crew to help the queens score in a pop quiz about Australian wildlife.

Among them were Kiwi Pit Crew hotties Max and Sean, who we met in the very first episode of the show.

And Aucklander Rod Tian has also helped the Drag Race Down Under queens with multiple challenges now.

But in the latest episode on Saturday we found out for the first time some Australian hunks are part of the Pit Crew too.

Get a look at the four Pit Crew who took part in the wildlife challenge in their natural habitat below.

Rod Tian (Auckland)

Xavier de Wet (Melbourne)

Sergio Lopez (New Zealand)

Levi Cox (Melbourne)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is streaming in Australia each week on streaming service Stan.

