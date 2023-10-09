Soirée 2023: Dance, art and music collide

For the third year in a row, Queensland Ballet Academy and choreographers Paul Boyd and Natalie Weir invite audiences to Soirée 2023. A dazzling fusion of art, dance, and live music in collaboration with Philip Bacon Galleries, from 19-21 October. The works of Michael Zavros return for Soiree 2023 as the inspiration behind the show and it’s two choreographers. With Soirée just a few weeks away, QNews chats with Paul, Head of the Queensland Ballet Academy and Resident Choreographer, about what he and Natalie have in store for Soirée!

Michael Zavros’ Art Inspires Choreography

Paul and Natalie welcome you to the House of Devine Decadence for this year’s Soirée. A world inspired by the high-fashion and hyper-realistic paintings of Australian artist, Michael Zavros. A showcase of fashion and beauty, and where the corrupting presence of personified narcissism, ego and vanity lie in wait.

“A young muse comes to the stage and is caught up in the environment of the fashion world” Paul introduces the story of Soirée. “I’m using the auditorium as a runway” Paul continues, explaining how they are utilising lighting and set design to transform the Talbot Theatre into the House of Devine Decadence. “I’ve looked into a lot of Alexander McQueen, and I was amazed by the absurdity and absolute brilliance and beauty of the whole thing. So, I took in that area.”

Everything in Soirée, from the choreography, story, costumes, set and beyond, are all inspired by pieces Paul and Natalie select from Zavros’ exhibitions. “I don’t really make a step without the art being in my head,” Paul begins, explaining to us how integral the art is to Soirée. “The dancing wouldn’t exist without the art,” Paul continues, describing an unlikely inspiration from Zavros’ White Peacock. “It’s a skeleton covered in gladiolus, and I would never have put a dancer in a skeleton costume and had all the other dancers in gladiolus, but because that’s what the art dictated, I could do something with this.” Other pieces of Zavros’ which Paul chose as inspiration includes a series titled Charmer; hyper-realistic paintings of designer neckties, posed as cobras. “I’ve chosen two Gucci, a Versace and a Yves Saint Lauren” Paul states, which have inspired not just the costumes (which are made from neckties), but the themes of the story. The poisonous traps of narcissism, ego, and vanity in the fashion industry, acting as antagonists throughout the narrative of the show, brought to life through dance.

What to expect at Soirée

Queensland Ballet Academy’s Pre-Professional Program dancers take to the stage for Soirée 2023, a group who are on the brink of going into the profession. Paul describes this show almost as a rite of passage for these dancers, “they’re stepping into situations and choreography that are different from what we usually require from them.” Soirée explores dance and expands on traditional ballet, showing contemporary forms inspired by art and live music, which both literally share the stage with the dancers.

“I think the most exciting part of the Soirée is the fusion of the dance, the music and the art.” Paul explains, “and it’s all live!”. Joining Queensland Ballet Academy on stage is a multimedia display of Zavros’ art, as well as Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra – performing live. “You bring in different audiences, “Paul continues. “Someone may be super interested in the art, so you’re introducing them to dance, and beautiful live music.”

2023’s Soirée will be presented 19-21 October at the Talbot Theatre, located in the Thomas Dixon Centre, West End. Soirée is sure to be a unique expression of exquisite art, dance, music, fashion, and performance, so make sure to book your tickets now.

