Sock Drawer Heroes launch inclusive range of binders

Australia’s leading gender expression company Sock Drawer Heroes was founded after couple Erin Spencer and Bec Cerio found an absence of gender-affirming products available locally.

In 2017, Erin came out as trans non-binary but they immediately found significant barriers in accessing gender-affirming products.

“In 2017, Erin and I both bought binders,” Bec said.

“We both separately bought them from a US-based company and I think they took like six weeks to arrive. And the shipping cost was as much as the item itself.

“It was just such a process and it can be such an emotionally weighted thing. These are really life-changing products for people.”

After launching in a one-bedroom apartment in 2018, the company has grown to include a physical storefront in Petersham, NSW.

“It’s been really nice to be able to experience those moments of joy and relief at the shop,” Bec said.

“We get to see people put on a product for the first time and see themselves. It’s quite special, there are hugs and happy tears.”

Sock Drawer Heroes launch locally-designed binder range

Recently, Sock Drawer Heroes expanded their offering to include their own range of locally-designed binders.

“Our binders are designed by queer and trans people who use these products,” Bec said.

“We’ve also worked with Aspect Australia to ensure they are sensory-friendly for people with sensory sensitivities.”

“We’ve really tried to think about what inclusivity means and ensure our brand reflects that,” Erin said.

As part of this commitment to inclusivity, Sock Drawer Heroes’ new range of binders has an extended size range from XXS to 5 XL.

The range will be extended again in October to include three additional skin tones.

To learn more about Sock Drawer Heroes, visit sockdrawerheroes.com.