Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris marry

US soccer stars, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, members of the champion 2019 World Cup team, married yesterday in Miami. CNN reports the couple met in 2010. They began dating soon after.

Scroll down for the wedding day vid

The day before the wedding, Ali Krieger tweeted to Ashlyn Harris, “It’s time baby. I’ve been waiting ten years for this moment.”

Advertisements

Guests at the wedding included teammate and Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, Megan Rapinoe.

At the wedding reception, the couple arranged for tables named after LGBTIQ icons. A placard on Table number one said, “Marsha P Johnson. The defender of trans rights.”

When they sliced their wedding cake, the cut revealed rainbow coloured sponge layers.

Ashlyn also took to social media to speak about her wedding day.

“This was the most magical day of my life surrounded by the most incredible people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashlyn Harris (@ashlynharris24) on Dec 29, 2019 at 3:21pm PST

Ashlyn Harris with Megan Rapinoe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Rapinoe (@mrapinoe) on Dec 28, 2019 at 9:36pm PST

US soccer stars

Ali Krieger first joined the US national team in 2008. Since then she’s made over 100 appearances for the team. The 2019 World Cup marked her third World Cup appearance.

Ashlyn Harris joined the national team in 2013. Previously, she played in both the Under 21 and Under 19 national teams. She played in her first World Cup in 2015.

The couple plans a honeymoon after the 2020 Olympics. They said they plan a getaway to somewhere tropical.

Advertisements

Before the wedding, Ashlyn spoke to People about the significance of the day.

“I think so much of our support from our family and friends have been through soccer and this is just so much more meaningful, in my opinion, to be celebrated for love and acceptance and inclusion, that’s so major in the world we live in now.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.