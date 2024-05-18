LGBT NewsSport

Soccer legend Sam Kerr has trial reschedualed

soccer legend sam kerr esquire magazine
Sam Kerr Esquire Magazine Cover

Soccer legend Sam Kerr will not show up in a London court on Monday on faces of racism.

The judge in the case agreed this week that the case should proceed from February 3, 2023.

Sam Kerr’s case in a nutshell

On the night of January 3, 2023, the soccer legend and her fiance caught a taxi home after a night out celebrating a win. The taxi driver alleges Sam and Kristie Mewis were both very drunk and vomited in the cab.

After an altercation arose between himself and the two footballers, he drove his cab to a police station in Twickenham. PC Stephen Lovell and a colleague then spoke to the three in an attempt to diffuse the situation. During the conversation, Sam Kerr called Lovell either ‘you stupid white bastard’ (his version) or ‘you stupid white cop’ (her version).

Almost 12 months after the alleged offence, the Metropolitan Police charged the soccer legend with verbally abusing the officer. If a court found Sam Kerr guilty of racially motivated abuse, she would face a potential 6-month jail sentence.

Sam Kerr to face trial over alleged racial harassment of cop.

Alleged racial slur to cop revealed.

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis share proposal photos

Sam Kerr is officially the most Googled Aussie in 2023

Knee surgery for soccer star after devastating ACL injury

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

 

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

same kerr racist craig foster
Craig Foster apologises to Sam Kerr over racism
Sam Kerr
Sam Kerr’s alleged racial slur to cop revealed
Sam Kerr on the field in her Matildas kit
Sam Kerr to face trial over alleged racial harassment of cop
Sam Kerr shares hospital photo before knee surgery
Sam Kerr shares hospital photo ahead of knee surgery
Sam Kerr on the field in her Matildas kit
Sam Kerr suffers serious injury just months before Olympics
soccer legend sam kerr esquire magazine
Sam Kerr, Esquire Australia December cover story