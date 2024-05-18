Soccer legend Sam Kerr has trial reschedualed

Soccer legend Sam Kerr will not show up in a London court on Monday on faces of racism.

The judge in the case agreed this week that the case should proceed from February 3, 2023.

Sam Kerr’s case in a nutshell

On the night of January 3, 2023, the soccer legend and her fiance caught a taxi home after a night out celebrating a win. The taxi driver alleges Sam and Kristie Mewis were both very drunk and vomited in the cab.

After an altercation arose between himself and the two footballers, he drove his cab to a police station in Twickenham. PC Stephen Lovell and a colleague then spoke to the three in an attempt to diffuse the situation. During the conversation, Sam Kerr called Lovell either ‘you stupid white bastard’ (his version) or ‘you stupid white cop’ (her version).

Almost 12 months after the alleged offence, the Metropolitan Police charged the soccer legend with verbally abusing the officer. If a court found Sam Kerr guilty of racially motivated abuse, she would face a potential 6-month jail sentence.

