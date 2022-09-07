Queer stars in the UK and Australia have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she died at the age of 96, after a 70 year reign.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch died peacefully at her Balmoral residence in Scotland. The Palace announced her death in the early hours of September 9 (Australian time).

The monarch’s death has prompted a wave of mourning across the world as world leaders, celebrities and members of the public shared their condolences.

Elton John wrote on Instagram, “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Queen Elizabeth praised for her advocacy in fight against HIV

UK HIV/AIDS charity paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s “life lived in dedicated service”.

“Our thoughts are with the Queen’s children, grandchildren and the wider Royal Family as they – and the country – reflect on a life lived in dedicated service,” chief executive Ian Green said.

“Her immense support for charities and good causes has been a hallmark of her reign.

“She has worked to tackle HIV stigma and support HIV care through her domestic and Commonwealth duties.

“Whether it is meeting a London-based patient with an AIDS-related illness in 1989, opening the Mildmay HIV Centre in Kampala, Uganda in 2007, or visiting an AIDS memorial garden in 2015, she has taken her message of compassion to a global audience time and again.

“Today, we join with those around the globe mourning her passing and add our tributes to an unparalleled public servant.”

UK LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall also sent its “deepest condolences” to the Royal Family.

“At this sad time we reflect on the end of a very significant era for the UK,” the organisation tweeted.

Read some of the tributes below:

I don’t know why I’m sobbing. Silly really. Oh dear. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) September 8, 2022

We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. At this sad time we reflect on the the end of a very significant era for the UK. — Stonewall (@stonewalluk) September 8, 2022

As Scottish & Irish as I am here I sit, bawling

For many of us she was the only monarch we have ever known..an arguably flawed but faithful North Star #QueenElizabethII will have detractors but I am so grateful for her service esp in defence of the environment #RestInPeace Ma’am — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 8, 2022

Rest in peace and thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/amOwVplkwo — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) September 8, 2022

