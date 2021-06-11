Sob: Lyle and Fred’s Christian Democrats in receivership

Lyle Shelton’s political ambitions seem stymied at every turn. Now, the recent triumph of his appointment to replace Fred Nile in the NSW Upper House has been tarnished by news that the Christian Democrats are in receivership. We can all only look back to Lyle and Fred’s big announcement through a veil of tears.

Eternity News reports the appointment of an administrator to the Christian Democratic Party. The board of the organisation apparently formed a view that the association was likely to become insolvent.

The administrator appointed to manage the party’s affairs indicated that pending litigation would likely lead to insolvency.

The party currently faces at least two lawsuits. One, brought by a former treasurer, concerns the method of electing the board.

Other issues causing concern include the party’s handling of funds and the conduct of party elections.

Lyle Shelton

Lyle Shelton can take little joy from his political career thus far. The former Toowoomba councillor lost his first bid to achieve higher office when he stood for the Queensland State Parliament in 2006. He did however enjoy a high profile as the Managing Director of the Australian Christian Lobby from 2013 – 2018.

Shelton led the NO campaign during 2017’s Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey. However, despite receiving more media mentions than the three leading YES campaigners combined, he lost that battle.

He then stood for election to the Australian Senate on behalf of Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives at the 2019 election. His vote count was a trifle disappointing. More people voted for Fraser Anning, Clive Palmer and Malcolm Roberts than Lyle Shelton. Even the Pirate Party hornswoggled more votes than Lyle.

Now, his triumphant entry into NSW politics is marred by financial problems in the party Fred Nile enlisted him to rebuild.

Some people just can’t win.

