So that’s why Obi-Wan Kenobi has bi in his name twice

Star Wars fans have suddenly noticed the ‘bi’ in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The two letters appear not once, but twice. The revelation comes following the publication of the new spin-off novel Padawan, in which the popular character appears to question his sexuality.

The character, originally played by Sir Alec Guinness, is portrayed by Ewan McGregor in the prequel trilogy and the Disney+ miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fans variously interpreted a passage in Padawan as suggesting Obi-Wan Kenobi was either bi, asexual or aromantic.

In the book, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s friend Casul quizzes him about romantic relationships.

Ever curious?

Obi-Wan Kenobi first tries to change the subject but then becomes flustered when Casul asks if he is ever curious.

The highlighted extract begins with the other male teenager admitting to his own curiosity.

“‘Not many choices around here. I don’t think love is in my future, either, and I’m fine with that. As long as I have the Power to keep my family safe, that’s enough for me. Though I will admit I’ve been curious about kissing and why Audj and Zae-Brii enjoy it so much. So if you’re ever curious, too, let me know’.

“Obi-Wan blushed. ‘I will. Let you know, I mean. Not that I will do that, right now, with you. Or anyone.’

“Would he ever get to a point where kissing someone felt like anything less than a betrayal of himself and the Jedi? And if he did get to that point, who would he want to kiss? The Lenahrans were confident and charismatic, which was attractive.

“But he couldn’t imagine just… kissing any of them. Maybe he didn’t want to be with any of them but rather to be more like each of them. Or maybe he wanted to kiss all of them.”

// Padawan book spoilers !!! Here is the part where Obi-Wan questions his sexuality and talks about being aromantic/bi !! :,) pic.twitter.com/XFZE5P2B5E — mads (@ewansobi) July 23, 2022

Star Wars director J.J. Abrams said he was open to introducing gay characters in one of the franchise’s upcoming films back in 2018.

