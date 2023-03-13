Snubbed?: Angela Bassett loses out to Jamie Lee Curtis, fans riot

It’s Oscars night, which usually means plenty of awkward red carpet interviews, beautiful gowns and massive upsets when fans winner-picks fall flat. The 95th Academy Awards is proving to be no exception.

The night instantly started off on a weird note. An instantly-viral moment between model Ashely Graham and Glass Onion-cameor Hugh Grant is blowing up for the worse reasons.

The clip shows Grant giving half-hearted, short answers as Ashely tries her best to propel the interview along and squeeze a sincere response out of the actor, to no avail.

“Who are you wearing?” Ashley asks in an attempt to course-correct the interview. “My suit,” Grant replies, unethusiastically.

Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don’t want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever. #Oscars #Oscars2023 #HughGrant pic.twitter.com/Yx7MWbav4q — Michael L (@Luevano1) March 12, 2023

But Grant is not the only star leaving on a sour note after the ceremony.

Angela Bassett did not “do the thing”

Fans were quick to point out Angela Bassett’s stern reaction after losing out to Jamie Lee Curtis for the category of Best Supporting Actress.

My heart hurts so bad for Angela Bassett like I know she wanted this so bad for Chadwick pic.twitter.com/CPbTMcBDFH — ‏َ (@WandasAttorney) March 13, 2023

However, fans rallied behind the actress after the loss, arguing that her win could have been significant in a number of ways.

The nomination of the actress marks not only the first acting nomination for a Marvel film, but would have also been Angela’s first oscar.

Now WHY have Ariana DeBose go up there to announce anyone BUT Angela Bassett??! pic.twitter.com/UEeybufLrk — Nicole Nichelle is Innocent 😇 (@alamanecer) March 13, 2023

you’re telling me that corny ass Performance from Jaime lee curtis was better than this piece of Art Angela Bassett delivered?pic.twitter.com/lgykpGMKg7 — ST☆R BOY (@Dr7gns) March 13, 2023

Wholesome silver lining

The loss at least provided a moment of wholesome consolation when Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan took to the stage.

The pair, who are both Marvel alum alongside Angela, share a brief moment of tenderness with the actress.

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan saying “Hey, Auntie. We love you” to Angela Bassett as they approach the stage…I love them pic.twitter.com/1obirdOKOt — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

And honestly, to hear those words from Michael B. Jordan is almost better than an Oscar anyway, right? Right?

Well, at least there’s one things fans can agree on – at least no one was slapped this year.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.