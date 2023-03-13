Celebrities

Snubbed?: Angela Bassett loses out to Jamie Lee Curtis, fans riot

Nate Woodall
Jamie Lee Curtis

It’s Oscars night, which usually means plenty of awkward red carpet interviews, beautiful gowns and massive upsets when fans winner-picks fall flat. The 95th Academy Awards is proving to be no exception.

The night instantly started off on a weird note. An instantly-viral moment between model Ashely Graham and Glass Onion-cameor Hugh Grant is blowing up for the worse reasons.

The clip shows Grant giving half-hearted, short answers as Ashely tries her best to propel the interview along and squeeze a sincere response out of the actor, to no avail.

“Who are you wearing?” Ashley asks in an attempt to course-correct the interview. “My suit,” Grant replies, unethusiastically.

But Grant is not the only star leaving on a sour note after the ceremony.

Angela Bassett did not “do the thing”

Fans were quick to point out Angela Bassett’s stern reaction after losing out to Jamie Lee Curtis for the category of Best Supporting Actress.

However, fans rallied behind the actress after the loss, arguing that her win could have been significant in a number of ways.

The nomination of the actress marks not only the first acting nomination for a Marvel film, but would have also been Angela’s first oscar.

Wholesome silver lining

The loss at least provided a moment of wholesome consolation when Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan took to the stage.

The pair, who are both Marvel alum alongside Angela, share a brief moment of tenderness with the actress.

And honestly, to hear those words from Michael B. Jordan is almost better than an Oscar anyway, right? Right?

Well, at least there’s one things fans can agree on – at least no one was slapped this year.

