Snowtown: the victims of the bodies in the barrels murders

At the close of the twentieth century, Australia grappled with the Snowtown murders, a series of homicides otherwise known as ‘the bodies in the barrels’ murders.

Twelve people were killed by the Snowtown murderers. One of them was young trans woman Michelle Gardiner. Michelle’s landlady Nicole Zuritta returned home from a holiday in 1997 to find Michelle gone and her house ransacked.

In a report for the ABC, Rebecca Brice and James Wakelin spoke with Nicole Zuritta about her former tenant and cherished friend.

The Snowtown Murders

Police eventually found the remains of eight of the twelve victims in barrels in an unused Snowtown bank vault leading to papers dubbing the crime – the bodies in the barrels murders. The victims often suffered cruel deaths involving torture and mutilation.

No clear motive even emerged for the crimes. Some of the killers later justified the killings as punishment for pedophilia, homosexuality, obesity, and other ‘crimes’. However, evidence showed the gangleader chose victims at random or based on a personal dislike.

Trans woman, Michelle Gardiner, had the misfortune to board at the house of a relative of one of the killers.

When Nicole Zuritta returned home from a holiday in 1997, she found her home ransacked and Michelle gone. She knew Michelle planned to move soon but never for a moment believed her friend would leave without telling her — or rob her.

As she cleaned up, she found a wallet under the bed in Michelle’s room.

“It had a note in it and it said, ‘I just wanted to thank you for allowing me to be my true self without judgement. I’ll forever be your friend’.”

More than two decades later, Nicole remembered why she valued her friendship with Michelle so highly.

“We all look for people that are kind and generous and [Michelle] was all of that and then some.

“[She] just had a beautiful soul, very joyful and wanting to please.

“What I liked most about [her] was that [she] was being true to [herself].”

More True Crime

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.