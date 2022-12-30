‘Small dick energy’ Andrew Tate arrested for human trafficking

Romanian police this morning arrested former kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, a day after Tate shot to international fame when Greta Thunberg derided him as ‘small dick energy’.

American-British Andrew Tate styles himself as a self-help guru. Banned from most social media for misogyny, racism and homophobia, Tate recently returned to Twitter after Elon Musk‘s re-platforming of previously banned users. He rakes in money teaching men how to ‘pull chicks’ and ‘escape the matrix’. He claims rape victims must ‘bear responsibility’ for the crimes committed against them.

In 2017,Tate moved to Romania. He said in a now-deleted YouTube video that ‘40% of the reason’ he moved from the UK was because Romanian police were less likely to pursue rape charges.

“I’m not a rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free.”

But this morning, Romanian police arrested Tate and his brother on charges including human trafficking and rape.

Police first raided Tate’s mansion in April. The US embassy had reported an American woman might be held at Tate’s residence against her will. Indeed, two women at the mansion claimed they were kept there as prisoners. Police questioned Tate and his brother for five hours and then released them. Tate described the incident as a case of swatting and said he did nothing illegal.

Small Dick Energy

However, it appears Romanian police have been waiting for a chance to rearrest Tate. His feud yesterday with Greta Thunberg alerted them he was back in the country.

On Tuesday, Andrew Tate taunted the young climate activist on Twitter, boasting of his huge car collection and enormous emissions. On Wednesday night, Greta Thunberg responded with a classic ‘big car, small dick’ burn inviting Tate to tell her more at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.

Andrew Tate later answered with a rambling, pretentious unfunny video that included the arrival of a pizza delivery. Local police noticed the pizzas came from one of the countries largest pizza chains.

Prosecutors today said police found six women illegally detained at the property for sexual exploitation.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/kyz4pqegkJ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.