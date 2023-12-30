Slugging: Vaseline’s 2023 skincare sensation

Vaseline seemed to play both sides of the fence during 2023 with a social media post using doughnuts to illustrate the benefits of something they call slugging.

That glazed glow that only slugging can create. ✨ All you need is Vaseline Healing Jelly.

Now, a puckered doughnut bears a close resemblance to a puckered arsehole. And Vaseline enjoys a long association with anal sex.

But the brand insisted they merely meant to tout the glow you give your skin by slugging — trapping moisture with an occlusive moisturizer such as theirs.

The old ‘we had no idea’ defence.

Rod Wax: the history of vaseline

In 1859, chemist Robert Chesebrough collected a residue known as rod wax from Pennsylvania oil rigs.

In 1872, he registered a patent for the product he extracted from the residue.

“I, Robert Chesebrough, have invented a new and useful product from petroleum which I have named Vaseline…”

Although not intended for sexual use, vaseline became a popular lubricant. True to its original name, petroleum jelly waxed a lot of rods.

Vaseline’s thickness helped reduce friction during sex. It eased the entry of a penis into a vagina or anus and proved particularly popular for gay anal sex. Possession of Vaseline was sometimes used as evidence against men accused of illegal gay sex.

The use of petroleum jelly as a lubricant declined after the advent of AIDS due to the damage the product did to latex condoms.

But it remains a fond memory for many older gay men. Even despite the confusion caused by it and Vicks VapoRub coming in a similar sized and shaped bottle in the 1970s. Many a case of coitus interruptus due to an unexpected burning sensation after a horny man reaching for a bottle in the dark accidentally rubbed Vicks onto his hard dick.

