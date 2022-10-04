Slovenia becomes first post-communist country to legalise gay marriage

The court said at the time that the ruling “does not diminish the importance of traditional marriage as a union of a man and a woman, nor does it change conditions under which persons of the opposite sex marry”, EuroNews reported.

State secretary Simon Maljevac said while presenting the amendment: “With these changes, we are recognising the rights of same-sex couples that they should have had for a long time.”

The legalisation of same-sex marriage and adoption puts Slovenia at odds with its Eastern European neighbours.

Last year, Hungary passed a so-called ‘LGBTQ+ propaganda law’ that bans the discussion of LGBTQ+ people in media, school materials and advertisements aimed at minors. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has also overseen the banning of same-sex adoption, the ending of legal gender recognition for trans people and the redefinition of marriage in the country’s constitution as the union between one man and one woman.

In Poland, President Andrzej Duda has ensured that the country is the most homophobic country in Europe, according to equality rights rankings, with a third of the country now declared “LGBT-free zones“.