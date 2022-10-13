The 19-year-old who killed two gay men outside Slovakian LGBTQ bar Tepláreň published a manifesto before the shooting inspired by the rantings of US white supremacists.

Juraj Krajcik killed the two men outside the Tepláreň bar in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava on Wednesday. He fired up to ten shots also wounding a waitress who was talking to the two men.

Local media identified Krajcik as the son of a Slovakian far-right politician. Police found the killer’s body in a city park the following morning.

Slovakia

Slovakia is a Central European country, formerly part of Czechoslovakia and home to a population of about 5.5 million. George Duroy founded BelAmi in Bratislava in 1993 and the HQ of the gay porn studio remains in the city.

Contrary to the narrative promoted by some porn studios, Slovakia is not a rural rump populated with fit farmer’s sons choosing between a lifetime slopping the pigs or becoming a Gay4Pay porn star. The country enjoys an advanced economy and a decent standard of living. Slovakia ranks midway on the ILGA-Europe ratings of LGBTQ-friendly countries ahead of the neighboring Czech Republic.

Both the President and Prime Minister of Slovakia condemned the killings and called for increased tolerance.

President Zuzana Caputova wrote on Facebook that hate speech needed to end.

“We politicians are responsible for every single word we say. Yet so many here ruthlessly fill the space with hate. It makes me angry that even some prosecutors and judges don’t value verbal crimes and find them dangerous. I have been saying for three years and I warn you that it does not have to end in just words.”

Juraj Krajcik and white supremacists

Juraj Krajcik tweeted about his plan to carry out an attack in advance of the shooting. He also released a manifesto containing numerous talking points of US white supremacists. He accused LGBTQ people of ‘grooming’ children, called for the genocide of Jews, and ranted about ‘great replacement theory’.

The great replacement theory popularised in conspiracy circles by white supremacists focuses on an alleged orchestrated campaign to replace whites in Europe and North America with People of Colour. Far-right terrorists in the US and the perpetrator of the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings previously referenced the ‘great replacement’.

Oren Segal, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, described white supremacism as a global threat.

“The Bratislava shooter’s writings demonstrate how well-versed he was with American white supremacists. White supremacy is a global terrorist threat.”

Yesterday, the Slovakian Presidential Palace flew the Rainbow Flag just a week after parliament rejected an amendment to ban the rainbow flag on public buildings. Thousands marched through downtown Bratislava in support of the LGBTQ communities including the city mayor, regional governor, prime minister, and president.

