Slayyyter headlining Mardi Gras’ 2024 Bondi Beach Party

US electropop star Slayyyter has been announced as a headliner of the official Mardi Gras Bondi Beach Party.

Mardi Gras made the announcement on Monday afternoon, but added a “final performer” will also drop on Feburary 14, a week before the February 23 party.

Slayyyter released her second album Starf__ker in September, and she toured Australia in April and May last year.

The Bondi Beach Party was a new event for last year’s Sydney WorldPride, headlined by Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger in 2023.

The party is now set to be a regular feature of Mardi Gras, returning this year for the festival, which runs from February 16 to March 3, 2024.

Other performers confirmed for the Bondi Beach Party include Lagoon Femshayma, Jay Jay Revlon, Corey Craig, Josh Harrison, Beth Yen, Tyoow and Mama de Leche.

Mardi Gras 2024 lineup announcements

With Mardi Gras getting very close, lineup announcements for the biggest parties have finally started dropping.

Sydney singer-songwriter MAY-A will headline UltraViolet on Saturday, February 17. She’ll join a lineup of DJs as the LGBTQIA+ women’s party makes a Mardi Gras debut.

Also, Brisbane alt-pop band Cub Sport are headlining Mardi Gras’ closing Laneway party on March 3.

Laneway is the day after the Mardi Gras Parade on Oxford Street and surrounds on Saturday night, March 2.

That night, the Mardi Gras Party will take over the Hordern Pavilion and other venues, with the Party lineup still to be officially confirmed.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ 2024 program comprises over 100 events across the city from February 16.

Tickets to all the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024 events are on sale now.

