Sir Ian McKellen shuts down the runway at London Fashion Week

Celebrated British actor and LGBTQIA+ activist Sir Ian McKellen made a surprise appearance on the runway at London Fashion Week, and fans are living!

The 83-year-old star walked the catwalk for the first time in his life, opening the S.S. Daley AW23 show and giving the models a run for their money.

McKellen, who is known for his roles in films such as “The Lord of the Rings” and “X-Men,” was cheered on by the audience as he made his way down the runway.

McKellen’s attire for the show’s ‘Lost at Sea’ motif exuded a sense of effortless style, with the actor sporting a silk sailor’s cap, wide-legged trousers, and a navy peacoat adorned on one side with a depiction of a male nude sketch.

The collection reportedly takes inspiration from Kate Bush’s song ‘The Ninth Wave’, which features tales of shipwrecks and sailors.

Sir Ian McKellen sets internet ablaze

Meanwhile, fans of the actor are living for the suprise appearance.

Ian McKellen in S.S. Daley fw23, he understood the assignment! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Ev848TqPoO — garçon (@boymolish) February 19, 2023

sir ian mckellen for ss daley, i’m obsessed pic.twitter.com/1Ch83wDy12 — maria ˚୨୧⋆ (@pradatxt) February 19, 2023

need this ian mckellen fit pic.twitter.com/lfV4CjNN2C — Jessie Goetzinger (@southernsgothic) February 19, 2023

But of course, as fans of the legendary actor know, Sir Ian has always been a fashion icon.

Fulfilling a personal dream?

After walking the runway, Mckellen gave a dramatic reading of the poem The Coming of Arthur by Alfred, Lord Tennyson.

McKellen apparently was behind the idea, reaching out to designer Stokey-Daley and asking to open the show.

“You don’t say no to Ian McKellen,” Stokey-Daley told Vogue at a preview before the show. “To be honest, I couldn’t really believe it.”

