Sir Ian McKellen rushed to hospital after stage fall

Sir Ian McKellen
Image: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Sir Ian McKellen will thankfully make a full recovery after he fell off the stage during a live performance and was rushed to hospital.

The British acting legend is currently starring in Player Kings at London’s Noel Coward Theatre.

But during the production, audience members witnessed the 85-year-old appearing to trip during a scene and taking a tumble off the stage.

Audience members reported Sir Ian calling out for help as the house lights came up and staff rushed to help.

One theatregoer said he witnessed the accident and heard the actor calling out for help around two hours into the show.

“At first I thought it was some modern theatre theatrics, but apparently not,” he wrote.

“It was just a few rows away and I heard him screaming, ‘Help me! Help me! Help me!’

“We were all shepherded out [of the theatre] and they soon announced that the show was cancelled and Sir Ian was being taken to the hospital.”

Sir Ian McKellen to make full and speedy recovery

A theatre spokesperson has since given an update on the actor’s condition, thanking audience members and the public for their messages of support.

“Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery,” they said.

Importantly, the spokesperson added, “Ian is in good spirits.”

“The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday, June 18, so Ian can rest.”

Rest up, Sir Ian!

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

