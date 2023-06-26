Sir Elton John paid tribute to George Michael at final UK gig

Sir Elton John has given his final UK performance of his farewell tour before more than a hundred thousand punters at legendary UK music festival Glastonbury.

The 76-year-old music icon tearfully took to Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage for the final UK show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

“I never thought I’d ever play Glastonbury,” he told the crowd.

“It’s a very special and emotional night for me. It might be my very last show in England, in Great Britain, so I’d better play well and entertain you.”

Among the 21 songs he performed over two hours was Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me which Elton dedicated to late friend George Michael, “one of Britain’s most fantastic singers, songwriters [and] artists”.

“This is a very special day today, I wondered how I was going to approach it,” he said.

“He was my friend, an inspiration, and today would have been his 60th birthday.

“I want to dedicate this song to his memory, and all the music he left us with which is so gorgeous.”

After welcoming some guest performers including Brandon Flowers and Rina Sawayama onstage for duets, Elton finished the set with Rocket Man, complete with firework display.

the glastonbury crowd for elton john wow😯 pic.twitter.com/rygQH3kRtW — amy 🧚🏼 (@AmyyFrost_) June 25, 2023

Elton John just played his last UK show tonight at Glastonbury with an awesome tribute for George Michael on what would’ve been his 60th Birthday playing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” pic.twitter.com/3XRdF6FgC3 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 26, 2023

Take a bow Elton John, quite a gig for your first Glastonbury! A legend who has been on top of the game for 50 years

Thank You

🙏🙏🙏#EltonJohn #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/mUhqcceGOr — COV BOY (@JMDCOV) June 25, 2023

On the Glastonbury stage Elton John also thanked his fans “for 52 years of amazing love and loyalty”.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I’ve had the best, best time,” he said.

“I will never forget you. You are in my head, my heart and my soul.”

Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has been running for literally years after beginning in September 2018.

The performer is retiring from touring to focus on his family. Elton has only a a handful more shows around Europe in July.

