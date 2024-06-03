Sip sip hooray! Moreton Bay Food + Wine Festival is back

Pop the champagne because the tastiest event on the southeast Queensland calendar is back in 2024, and tickets are now on sale.

The state’s foodies are counting down the days until they can sip, eat, dance, shop at the southeast’s largest, tastiest, and most delicious celebration of food at this year’s Moreton Bay Food + Wine Festival.

Over three scrumptious days (Friday, 23 – Sunday, 25 August 2024), foodies will make their way through the festival precinct, winding along Woody Point’s foreshore, famous for its spectacular sunsets and unparalleled ocean views across Moreton Bay.

More than 20,000 people are expected to visit the festival precinct to watch live cooking demonstrations, rub shoulders with celebrity chefs, listen to live music, and sample the delights of Moreton Bay’s amazing food bowl.

City of Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery said the Moreton Bay Food + Wine Festival is one of the biggest foodie events on the South East’s culinary calendar.

“Attendees can take in the sunshine along the Woody Point waterfront while they enjoy some of Australia’s best produce and most incredible chefs,” he said.

“The three-day festival will be a true feast for the senses. Our City of Moreton Bay’s subtropical climate offers a bounty of produce, from pineapples, strawberries and raspberries to shellfish and beef. They will all be showcased by some of Australia’s best chefs over three amazing days.

“I encourage locals, and foodies far and wide, to book their tickets now – and even stay and play longer in our beautiful City of Moreton Bay.”

Moreton Bay Region Industry & Tourism CEO Tash Wheeler is excited about this year’s program of chefs appearing at this year’s festival.

“This year we’ve got a delicious lineup of chefs across two cooking stages including Matt Golinksi, Adam Liaw, Brent Draper, Georgia Barnes, Kim McCosker, and resident local culinary genius Alastair McLeod, who will be making tastebuds salivate,” Tash said.

“Moreton Bay Food + Wine Festival is a reminder to visitors that Moreton Bay is Just Up the Road. It should be on the top of the bucket list for those seeking top-quality food experiences, not just over the festival weekend, but all year round.”

Visitors can stroll the kilometre festival site, enjoying cooking demonstrations across two stages, a diverse program of live music across four stages, pop-up bars and plenty of food vendors and stalls, included in the price of the general admission day pass.

For those wanting to supercharge their festival experience, ticket holders can elevate their general admission passes with an Oasis Bar upgrade, secure a spot in the communal Bungalow, or purchase a ticketed event or experience offered.

Events on sale now include a four-course degustation dinner experience with Matt Golinski, Bait to Plate Seafood Dining Experience, Friday Night Fever Buffet Dining Experience, local produce luncheon with Alastair McLeod and Robert Oatley Wines, as well as an exciting panel presented by Woman in Front, plus plenty more tasty experiences on the program.

The three-day Moreton Bay Food + Wine Festival starts on 23 August at Apex Park at Woody Point and the program is now available at moretonbayfoodwine.com.au. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online.

