Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens comes out in sad post

Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens who contributed to the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack, came out in an Instagram post earlier today, dedicating his new album to his late partner.

The post comes on top of news of the singer-songwriter’s own health battle.

“This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson, who passed away in April.

“He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime—precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way.”

Sufjan provided no other information about his partner including the length of their relationship. However, before his death, Evans Richardson worked as Chair of the American Alliance of Museums’ Accreditation Commission.

Sufjan Stevens acquired a devoted fanbase since the release of his debut album in 1999. Today’s post is his first comment on his sexuality despite years of speculation among fans and in the media.

Sufjan Stevens diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome

On September 20, Sufjan Stevens posted a photo of himself in a wheelchair to Instagram and told followers about his recent medical journey. After waking up one morning the previous month with no mobility, doctors diagnosed Sufjan with Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

He now faces months of intensive physical therapy/occupational therapy, strength building etc., rebuilding mobility and learning to walk again.

“It’s a slow process, but they say I will ‘recover,’ it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work. Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful.”

