Singer proudly gets gay sex onto YouTube in racy music video

Norwegian-American indie singer Magnus Riise has dropped an explicit and unapologetically sexual queer music video with a great message.

Magnus grew up in Norway and is now based in New York City. The queer singer-songwriter released his EP Until Tomorrow in April, and recently dropped the title track’s music video.

The singer and Broadway hunk Hernando Umana play lovers in the steamy clip.

The music video admirably doesn’t cut away from the sex as the pair share a late night hookup.

But it’s not just about the sex, with the song’s lyrics touching on the melancholy feeling after a passionate one-night stand ends.

Co-star Hernando Umana starred on Broadway in Kinky Boots and is living with HIV. The actor went public with his status in 2018 and said he’s “healthier than ever”.

Both Magnus and Hernando want the video’s real queer intimacy to address stigma around HIV and the message “U=U”.

Once a person with HIV on medication becomes undetectable, the virus is untransmittable. They have zero chance of passing the virus to a sexual partner.

“It serves as a powerful reminder that love knows no bounds and that sexual health is a shared responsibility,” Hernando says.

Gay sex unfairly considered ‘dirtier more scandalous’

Speaking about Until Tomorrow, Magnus Riise also explained he wants queer sexual intimacy depicted on screen to be authentic.

“Queer sex on screen, while increasingly more common, is typically portrayed in a very heteronormative way,” he said.

“Who is the man? Who is the woman? [We’re] very desensitised to portrayals of what it means for a woman to pleasure a man.

“Portrayals of commonplace ways queer people and women receive pleasure are automatically considered dirtier and more scandalous.

“Through this video’s emotional, it’s important to me that the intimacy and sexual experience felt authentic in a way that people within the community could recognize and relate to.”

Magnus Riise’s Until Tomorrow music video is age-restricted so YouTube doesn’t let us to put it here. You can watch it on the YouTube website here.

