Singer Aaron Carter found dead at age 34

Singer-turned-rapper Aaron Carter has died at his home in California, he was 34 years old.

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Aaron first shot to fame as a child star. He is best known for the song

I Want Candy

and his guest appearance on Lizzie McGuire.

In recent years, Carter was open about mental health issues and drug addiction.

In a 2019 interview, he revealed that he suffered from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression.

‘I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive’

In 2017, Carter came out publicly as bisexual.

“There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life,” he wrote.

“This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.

“I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive.

“There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.

“The ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment.”

He ended the letter with a Boy George quote.

“I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.”

Carter is survived by his son Prince.