Singapore to decriminalise gay sex but entrench inequality

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tonight announced on live television that Singapore will repeal 377a, the law that bans gay sex.

Despite the renowned conservatism of the small South-East Asian powerhouse, the reform attracted increasing support in recent years. Surveys consistently show increasing support for LGBT rights in Singapore.

Previously, the Singaporean government talked of keeping the law but not enforcing it. But the attempt to appease everyone pleased no one.

Tonight, Prime Minister Lee said he believed most Singaporeans will accept a repeal of the law.

“I believe this is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will accept.”

The Prime Minister also said he hoped scrapping the law would ‘bring some relief to gay Singaporeans’.

However, Lee went on to say the government would also strengthen the definition of marriage.

“Even as we repeal Section 377A, we will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage…

“Under the law, only marriages between one man and one woman are recognised in Singapore.”

Activists in Singapore elated, disappointed, and determined

The decision left LGBTQIA+ Singaporeans torn. On social media, they expressed joy at the repeal of 377a but also sorrow over the government’s lack of commitment to equality. However, they also expressed a determination to persevere.

As expected before #ndr2022: #Singapore will finally repeal Section 377A (which criminalises sex between men), while also undermining the main point of repealing Section 377A by enshrining the discrimination against #LGBTQ people elsewherehttps://t.co/3j67Ll3xUO pic.twitter.com/urq9F6vn2Q — Kirsten Han 韩俐颖 (@kixes) August 21, 2022

If 377A is repealed today, my fight against conservative Chinese Christians in Singapore will continue and expand until all of these topics are as important as 377A for all of us. https://t.co/tWafsKzk7P — Adrianna Tan (@skinnylatte) August 21, 2022

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.