Singapore court sentences OnlyFans star Titus Low to jail

A Singapore court has sentenced OnlyFans creator Titus Low to three weeks in prison for breaching a police order to stay off the adult site while police investigated him for allegedly violating the country’s obscenity laws.

Titus Low, 22, pleaded guilty to the charge and another count of transmitting obscene material for which he was fined 3,000 Singapore dollars (about $AU3,300), BBC News reported.

The court also sentenced him to three weeks in prison for accessing his account in breach of a police order.

Low pleaded guilty to both charges and will begin his jail term on October 26, his lawyer said.

Police put the bisexual OnlyFans star under investigation a year ago. A member of the public told police they’d found one of Low’s videos on a 12-year-old’s mobile phone.

During the investigation, police instructed Low not to access the account and Low gave his login details.

Low contacted OnlyFans shortly afterward and told them he’d been hacked and needed help resetting his login.

When he regained access, Low uploaded eight explicit photos and videos. Police found out and slapped Low with a warning and changed his password.

But Low soon regained access after contacting OnlyFans support again. He then uploaded 34 more photos and videos of himself engaging in sexual acts.

So… I went to court today. I have to do 3 weeks & a 3k fine however I’m glad this is finally over. Ready to start in a new chapter in life 🙏 Mistakes were made. Part of life’s learning process, I guess? pic.twitter.com/ZhDCnkq6Dg — Titus Low (@tituslow22) October 12, 2022

Titus Low’s lawyer criticises ‘obscenity’ conviction

Titus Low is the first OnlyFans creator in Singapore to be convicted of transmitting “obscene” materials on the platform.

In Singapore, it’s illegal to do so. It’s also illegal to receive profits from a business where such materials are transmitted.

Titus Low’s case has caused alarm among other adult content creators in the country.

Low’s lawyer, Kirpal Singh, told the court that his client felt an “obligation” to continue providing content to his subscribers, some of whom prepaid for it.

Singh also argued creators like Low have little control over subscribers copying their content and disseminating it beyond the platform.

OnlyFans users must be at least 18 years old to create an account and access members’ content.

“For sure, this case has set [a] precedent and other users will have to deal with the same risk of being on OnlyFans,” Singh told BBC News.

“I think the message is quite clear that authorities are prepared to convict those who transmit explicit material not just on the OnlyFans platform but on the whole spectrum [of online areas].”

