Simon Gallaher and his wife ‘split after outing by Todd McKenney’

Theatre producer and star Simon Gallaher and his wife have reportedly split following fellow stage star Todd McKenney’s revelation last year that he and Gallaher dated for several years.

McKenney revealed in a JOY FM radio interview last August that he dated singer and musical theatre producer Simon Gallaher for five years, and Gallaher went on to marry and have children with McKenney’s sister Lisa.

But now entertainment reporter Peter Ford has claimed on radio station 6PR on Tuesday that McKenney’s comments – made without Gallaher’s permission – put enormous pressure on the couple’s marriage.

“It took a very, very big toll on Simon and on Lisa… I’ve confirmed this [with] Simon himself,” Ford said on radio station 6PR.

“Simon went into a very dark place, even contemplated suicide as a result of this story being exposed.

“It has also destroyed his marriage to Lisa after 32 years. He and Lisa have split up.”

McKenney made the revelation after being asked about he and his sister’s relationship in an episode of queer radio station JOY FM’s Word for Word podcast.

“She married my ex-boyfriend… so we have a weird relationship,” McKenney told host Ben Norris.

“She married my ex-boyfriend and is still married to my ex-boyfriend but just has never mentioned it to me.

“I didn’t even know they knew each other. They got married and have got three kids and I’m close to their kids.

“It’s weird isn’t it? I don’t think I’ve ever spoken about it publicly.”

Gallaher, a singer, actor and theatre producer, slammed McKenney on social media after the podcast was released.

“Todd McKenney is a Headline Whore. Shame on him,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“His sister on the other hand is the love of my life and wife of over 31 years. I love her to the end of the world.”

McKenney said at the time he hadn’t shared the story previously because Gallaher’s children were young, but they were now grown and he claimed most of them now knew.

“For the sake of them I haven’t said it, but they’re grown up now and I get on with them and they know the stories now,” he said.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527, online at QLife.org.au, or from Lifeline on 13 11 14.

