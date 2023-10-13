NSW

Simon Dunn remembered with new award at HIV charity’s gala

Simon Dunn award given out at Bobby Goldsmith Foundation fundraiser
Images: Supplied, courtesy of Bobby Goldsmith Foundation

Two Australian advocates for people living with HIV have received an inaugural award for their work, named in honour of the late Simon Dunn.

The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation (BGF) is Australia’s longest-running HIV charity. Since 1984, the foundation has provided essential support to Australians living with HIV.

But most of those services still rely on support from generous partners and community supporters. Last Friday night (October 6), BGF raised over $165,000 at their 2023 Gala Auction at Sydney Town Hall.

Gay athlete, longtime advocate and HIV ally Simon Dunn (pictured above left) became a Bobby Goldsmith Foundation ambassador in 2020. Simon tragically died in Sydney in January this year.

At the Foundation’s gala, he was remembered with the Simon Dunn Champion HIV Award, named after him and given out for the first time.

Steven Spencer and Chris Rich received the award “for their outstanding dedication and commitment to continuing Simon’s legacy of supporting BGF’s mission of helping people living with HIV thrive,” BGF said.

‘Most successful fundraiser ever’

Among the 200 guests at the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation’s Gala Auction were longtime patron Michael Kirby as well as state politicians Penny Sharpe and Alex Greenwich.

BGF CEO Nick Lawson thanked everyone for making the event the foundation’s most successful fundraiser ever.

During the auction, guests bid on donated prizes that included a morning tea with Ita Buttrose and a Café Sydney lunch with Annabel Crabb and Leigh Sales.

In June, the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation named Ita Buttrose its new patron. At the time Nick Lawson paid tribute to Ita’s decades of advocacy for Australians with HIV.

Find out more about the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation’s work at the website here.

