Simon Dunn remembered at public funeral in Sydney

Simon Dunn has taken “one last trip up Oxford Street” after family and friends remembered the beloved athlete at an emotional public funeral service in Sydney.

Simon died three weeks ago at age 35, sparking an outpouring of grief and moving tributes to the “beautiful, caring, big-hearted” rugby player, bobsledder and LGBTIQ+ advocate.

Mourners gathered for the funeral service on Friday (February 10) at Marrickville Town Hall, which also livestreamed and can be viewed online.

A family friend delivered a eulogy on behalf of his family, remembering the proud gay man’s love for his family, sport and activism.

“Growing up, his passion for footy never faded, even when he didn’t feel he fitted in because he was gay,” he said.

“Simon finally found a place to belong after moving to Sydney. He threw himself into his community that embraced him and he never looked back.”

In 2012, Simon joined the Sydney Convicts, the gay rugby club that his family said reignited his passion for rugby.

Close friend and Sydney Convicts teammate Morgan Trainer remembered the moment Simon arrived at the club that he played with up until his death.

Morgan said he’d personally recruited Simon, and watched him arrive at training that day “giving attitude left, right and centre”.

“But I knew that I’d met my new best mate,” he recalled.

“It was clear Simon’s natural athleticism, rugby experience and South Coast toughness would made an impact on the club. He did.

“Simon and I played five Bingham Cups together around the world, giving me some of the best memories of my life.”

‘Simon, our friend’

Morgan recalled the dual personas of “public” Simon – the “camp, flamboyant, handsome as hell, dreamboat, party boy” with 500,000 followers – as well as “Simon, our friend”.

“Tender, generous Simon, selfie with anyone anytime Simon, shirt off his back for you Simon,” he said.

“Being friends with Simon was unlike anyone else.”

Morgan said the week before Simon’s death was “one of his best in a long time” and he and friends were grateful Simon enjoyed “the best five years of his life” with ex-partner Felix.

Simon’s niece Teileigha also spoke of her love for her beloved “guncle,” with his family describing Simon’s niece and nephews as “the shining light of his life.”

Simon Dunn had ‘big impact’ with advocacy

As well as playing rugby in Sydney and London, Simon Dunn lived in Canada where he fell in love with a new sport: bobsleigh. He was the first out gay man to represent any country in the sport.

“Simon competed with the bobsleigh team for five years before a horrible bicep injury took his Olympic dreams away,” his family said.

“After Simon came home from Canada, he poured himself into some fantastic causes.

“He was passionate about helping kids, mentoring so many who were struggling with who they were. We were so proud of the difference he made in many young men’s lives.

“He will leave a giant Simon-shaped hole in our hearts.”

Simon’s advocacy work perhaps began “as a way of raising his profile,” Convicts teammate Morgan said. However, Simon soon discovered an affinity and love for it.

Pride in Sport’s Beau Newell said Simon was a passionate patron of numerous community organisations and made a big impact.

Simon was an ally to people living with HIV and worked to tackle homophobia in sport.

“Simon always spoke openly about his struggles with his sexuality in sport, as well as homophobia on and off the field,” Beau said.

“He’s used these experiences to raise awareness. Changing the culture of sport and making it a place for everyone was a passion close to Simon’s heart. He did this at every opportunity. The impact he’s had has been enormous.”

Celebration of Life for Simon Dunn at Universal Sydney

The public funeral service in Sydney livestreamed online on Friday. Celebrant Scott Duncombe said Simon Dunn’s reach as a celebrity was “truly global”.

“With the world at his feet, Simon’s goals were on the fridge for 2023. The next thing we learned was the news he’s passed away,” he said.

“As of today, the family don’t have any answers yet to give you all. Please give them some space, and give yourself some space.

“We’ve all lost someone so dear to us all. He was a son, a brother, a nephew, a mentor, a cousin, a guncle, an advocate, a friend and a colleague.”

On Friday afternoon after the service, Simon Dunn will take “one last trip up Oxford Street” in Sydney, the celebrant said.

Following the funeral, Oxford Street nightspot Universal Sydney is also hosting A Celebration of Life for Simon on Friday.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

