Sigrid Thornton plays matriarch with secrets in camp thriller Slant

Sigrid Thornton is an unhinged, wine-skolling matriarch with dark secrets in the trailer for camp black comedy thriller Slant.

Vivianne is the mother of the main character Derek Verity, a “career-crazed” journalist, played by the film’s writer-producer Michael Nikou.

In Melbourne in 1999, Derek is tasked with writing the juiciest feature possible on an infamous socialite’s disappearance in a sordid suburban murder mystery.

But a dark family secret of his own threatens to destabilise his career. Derek’s wild ambition causes his personal and professional lives to violently collide.

Sigrid and the cast and filmmakers on the Australian indie flick, which was backed by Queer Screen, are heading out on a national screening tour this week.

Michael Nikou told JOY FM the “genre-bending” film is a “dark comedy, a Greek tragedy, a family drama, and slasher thriller” all in one.

“It’s so many hyphens. People are like, surely not. But then they watch and say, ‘Oh my god, it really is all those things,'” he said.

“The saying goes, write what you know. It’s very much autobiographical. I know a whole heap about family dysfunction, so that’s where I started.

“I overlaid my autobiographical life story with the lens of the things I love to see, which is fun, high camp cinema.”

‘Everybody sinks their teeth into something here’

Joining Sigrid Thornton and Michael Nikou in the cast are Pia Miranda (Looking For Alibrandi), Ra Chapman (Wentworth), Ryan A. Murphy, Elle Mandalis (Head On), and Kate Lister (Clickbait).

“The script really is different [with] all these multi-hyphenate, genre-bending aspects to the story,” Michael said.

“We definitely got a lot of people taking a closer look, because there was nothing like it at the time.

“It is a true ensemble piece. Everybody really sinks their teeth into something here.

“While I play one of the leads, every single character of the ensemble has an amazing arc and has their own story.”

National screening tour starts this week

Slant is director James Vinson’s feature debut. The Queer Screen Film Fund helped finance the indie flick ahead of a planned theatrical release in August.

But first, Sigrid Thornton and her fellow cast members and filmmakers are embarking on a screening tour all over the country.

Among the dates are the Ritz in Sydney on Wednesday night (July 26) and New Farm Cinemas in Brisbane on August 7.

“We’re doing this sort of Barbie-esque press tour, with about a 1,000,000th of the budget,” Michael Nikou told JOY.

“After Sydney, we’re in Melbourne and regional Victoria, Adelaide, Perth, Darwin, Brisbane.

“We’ve been very fortunate we’ve sold out some of the screenings and we’re hoping to add on even more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLANT (@slantmovie)

