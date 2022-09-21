Brisbane Pride Festival have confirmed Saturday’s 2022 Fair Day event will go ahead but with far fewer stalls after wet weather this week impacted Musgrave Park.

The festival’s big event is returning to its original home at Musgrave Park in West End on Saturday (September 24).

While Fair Day will go ahead with gates open at 10am, inspections on Friday morning after rain in Brisbane this week prompted the changes.

“Unfortunately due to the wet weather, Brisbane Pride has been asked by Brisbane City Council to reduce the amount of infrastructure located at Musgrave Park for Fair Day,” the committee said on Friday afternoon.

“This has significantly impacted stallholders attending tomorrow. We wish to thank them for attending the meeting today and for understanding the challenges this presented for Brisbane Pride.”

The Brisbane Pride committee have notified stallholders that most of the planned stalls for tomorrow will no longer set up in the park.

But Fair Day will still go ahead with hosts Bebe Gunn and Paul Wheeler hosting on Main Stage from 10am.

“While we may have reduced our infrastructure, the show is rolling on. We looking forward to seeing you at the March and Rally and Fair Day,” the committee said.

Brisbane Pride confirms Fair Day, Rally and March still going ahead

Brisbane Pride also posted a revised Main Stage entertainment lineup to their Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

The festival’s annual rally and Pride March will also still go ahead. Marchers will still gather at Orleigh Park at West End at 9:30am Saturday.

After Aunty Dawn Daylight gives a Welcome to Country and an address from Brisbane Pride President Bec Johnson, marchers will then move along Montague and Vulture Streets, to Fair Day.

Follow the Brisbane Pride Festival’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.