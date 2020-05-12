Shock jock Alan Jones to retire on 29 May – Bye Felicia

Breaking: Alan Jones to retire. Shock jock Alan Jones announced his retirement from Sydney radio this morning. The controversial broadcaster will finish at 2GB on 29 May.

Jones announced his retirement to breakfast show listeners this morning.

Comments denigrating women

Last year, the 79-year-old signed another two-year contract with 2GB’s owner Nine Radio. However, his show suffered in recent years from sponsor boycotts. Controversial comments about prominent women inspired groups including Mad Fucking Witches to lobby advertisers to withdraw advertising from his show. Jones made much-publicised comments denigrating women including Julia Gillard and Jacinda Ardern.

“As you know, I was away last week, and as Chris Smith explained one of those doctor things — these days I seem to have too many of them.”

Alan Jones to retire: “must listen to experts”

“Health-wise though I am okay, we are living in the world of coronavirus and the most repeated statement we hear is, we must listen to the experts.”

Jones will surprise many with his talk of ‘listening to experts’.

Earlier this year he mocked the COVID-19 pandemic as a media beat-up. Nor has he ever paid much heed to experts on climate change or various other issues.

“I’m taking this opportunity to indicate to my radio family that I will be retiring from radio at the end of this month.

“I’ve decided that the bulk of my workload is dominated by radio. I guess after 35 years the full stop has to go in somewhere. I’m immensely grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given to share ideas to help people, even though I argue with people on behalf of someone else, these are privileges in this industry.”

Constant controversy

Besides his constant promotion of conservative causes and politicians, radio history will remember Jones for a number of controversies.

ABC’s Media Watch exposed him in the 1990s for receiving undisclosed payments in return for favourable commentary.

In 2007, the communications watchdog criticised his incitement of violence and racial vilification in the days leading up to the 2005 Cronulla race riot.

Jones also found renown during his career for his explosive temper. Additionally, his misstatements sometimes resulted in large payouts for defamation.

Try as we might, we struggle to find any nice words to say, so Bye Felicia.

