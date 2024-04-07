Shit hits fan over JoJo Siwa’s first adult track, Karma

So JoJo Siwa has decided to grow up officially. She’s released her first adult track, Karma. Predictably, the move prompted the same complaints heard every time a child star attempts a transition to an adult career.

Scroll down for Karma, the official video.

Karma’s a bitch, I should’ve known better.

If I had a wish, I would’ve never effed around.

As usual, commentators whinge that the former child star is trying too hard and has gone too far.

But FFS, as the above lyrics show, JoJo’s leap into pop star adulthood doesn’t even include the F Word. The word f*ck features in plenty of pop songs these days, but not on Karma.

Then there’s a tonne of bitching about the ‘almost-but-not-quite-kissing’ with her (female) backup dancers. And complaints JoJo ‘violently thrusts’ on top of a (female) dancer on the beach. FFS! It’s a bit of dry humping though perhaps wet humping might be the more appropriate phrase this time around.

I don’t know if the people writing this shit watch any music videos. But JoJo Siwa’s Karma is notably tame compared to many current hits.

There’s barely any cleavage to be seen, let alone a nipple!

I think the thing that really offended most commentators was the word I put in brackets – female. Funny how same-sex activity is judged to be so much smuttier than heteros doing the same thing.

Anyway, I thought the track was okay – typical teenage pop – and the video is very good – if somewhat tame. 😁

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.