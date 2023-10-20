Shirts come off in full trailer for Jacob Elordi’s Saltburn

Aussie Jacob Elordi gives Barry Keoghan a summer to remember in the new full trailer for Emerald Fennell’s thriller movie Saltburn.

Jacob plays the deceptively charming, egotistical and aristocratic Felix Catton in the film, set in the UK circa 2006.

The Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan plays Oxford University student Oliver Quick.

In the new trailer for the highly anticipated “gothic thriller”, Oliver and Felix meet for the first time as Oliver offers him a ride after his bicycle gets a flat.

When the pair strike up a friendship, Oliver confides in Felix about his difficult family situation. Felix invites Oliver to spend the summer at his eccentric upper-class family’s sprawling estate at Saltburn.

There, Oliver gets pulled further and further into Felix’s world and things get wild over “a summer never to be forgotten”.

Saltburn is screening early in Sydney and Brisbane

Saltburn is Emerald Fennell’s follow-up to 2020’s Promising Young Woman. The new trailer also teases an appearance from the earlier movie’s star Carey Mulligan.

Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant co-star in Saltburn as Felix’s parents.

Emerald Fennell confirmed to Entertainment Weekly the film features some shocking moments, and she wants viewers to think about how they make them feel.

“I think the laugh-gasp is the thing that I’m always looking for in a movie,” she said.

“And I think it’s also where you start to question yourself as an audience member. Those places where you’re like, ‘Is this sexy? Is it revolting? Do I love him? Do I hate him?’ That’s part of what this movie is about.”

Saltburn hits Australian cinemas on November 16, 2023. The film is showing early tonight (October 20) at SXSW Sydney, or at the Brisbane International Film Festival from October 28.

