Sherry Pie disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race today issued a statement announcing the disqualification of contestant Sherry Pie, otherwise known as Joey Gugliemelli. The disqualification comes after allegations of catfishing from five different men.

The men were either former classmates at the State University of New York College at Cortland or actors Gugliemelli worked with at a Nebraska theatre company.

Filmed masturbation

Joey Gugliemelli apparently posed as a casting director to catfish the five men. One of the men alleges he agreed to masturbate on camera as part of an audition process.

Australian-born Josh Lillyman met Gugliemelli in 2017 when they both worked on productions of Hairspray and The Little Mermaid.

Lillyman said Gugliemelli told him to contact a casting director called Allison Mossie. Mossie was supposedly an auxiliary casting director for an upcoming HBO show.

Mossie told Lillyman via email to work with Gugliemelli to prepare for an audition for the new show. Gugliemelli offered to film Lillyman’s final audition tape but kept finding fault with the finished product.

He finally suggested Lillyman masturbate on camera and desperate for the role, the young actor agreed. Gugliemelli assured him only the casting director would see the tape.

Apology from Sherry Pie

Joey Gugliemelli aka Sherry Pie yesterday issued an apology for the catfishing on Facebook.

“This is Joey.

“I want to start by saying how sorry I am that I caused such trauma and pain and how horribly embarrassed and disgusted I am with myself. I know that the pain and hurt that I have caused will never go away and I know that what I did was wrong and truly cruel.

“Until being on RuPaul’s Drag Race, I never really understood how much my mental health and taking care of things meant.”

Gugliemelli also said he learned to love himself on the show and started receiving treatment after returning home from filming.

“I truly apologize to everyone I have hurt with my actions. I also want to say how sorry I am to my sisters of season 12 and honestly the whole network and production company. All I can do is change the behaviour and that starts with me and doing that work.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race statement

Following Gugliemelli’s statement RuPaul’s Drag Race today issued a statement announcing Sherry’s disqualification.

“In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race….”

“Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring.”

