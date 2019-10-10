Shelley Argent, Leanne Edmistone & Pride Choir at Brisbane Square Library

Shelley Argent and co-author Leanne Edmistone will discuss their book Just a Mum at the Brisbane Square Library Friday 18 October. Also at the library that evening, the Brisbane Pride Choir will celebrate over two decades of performing for the community.

Brisbane Square Library

As part of a trial, Brisbane Square Library now opens until midnight on Wednesdays and Fridays.

On the second Wednesday of each month, the library presents Queer Reads Book Club. The library invites readers across the gender and sexuality spectrum to attend. Each event will feature a fun, respectful dialogue about a selected LGBTIQ+ themed book.

However, the next night of interest to the LGBTIQ communities is Friday 18 October when the Brisbane Pride Choir performs from 5.30 pm until 6.15 pm. Then from 6.30 pm until 7.30 pm, Shelley Argent and Leanne Edmistone will discuss their book Just a Mum.

Buy a copy of the book on the evening or bring your copy along for Shelley and Leanne to sign.

Please call Brisbane Square Library on 07 3403 4166 to reserve your place or Register at Eventbrite.

Shelley Argent

When Shelley’s son, James, came out as a teenager in 1995, the only legal right he held in Queensland was the right to be gay without fear of arrest. Shelley knew James faced a lifetime of discrimination through no fault of his own; a situation untenable to her. She set to work to achieve equality for James and other LGBTIQ people.

Shelley went on to become a fierce advocate for the LGBTIQ communities. Her decades of tireless work helped ensure state and federal policy and legislative reform, culminating with marriage equality in 2017.

However, despite threats to retire from activism, she is currently back in the fray. Shelley is again working the phones, writing letters and articles, visiting Canberra to lobby politicians and rounding up the troops for what she swears is one last battle.

Leanne Edmistone

Journalist and author Leanne Edmistone recently added the Clarion Award for Social Issues Reporting to her already impressive list of awards.

Leanne describes herself as sharing interesting stories when not baking, gardening & stitching.

She lives in Brisbane with her children and partner Mandy.

Brisbane Pride Choir at Brisbane Square Library

The Brisbane Pride Choir had its first public performance back in 1998 at the Brisbane Pride Festival.

The following year the Mayor of Toowoomba threatened to defund a local youth centre if they allowed a performance of the choir to go ahead.

It went ahead and the choir has gone ahead ever since, performing around Australia and overseas.

Recently performances at the Brisbane Square Library included songs from various genres including local Aboriginal music to American blues great Leadbelly and Disney’s Frozen.

The choir rehearses every Tuesday night at the New Farm Library and are always on the lookout for new members. As a non-auditioned group, they welcome everyone regardless of vocal ability.

