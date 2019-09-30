Sheldon Riley in Listen to your Heart

Sheldon Riley returns in triumph to the Gold Coast where he went to school for George Michael: Listen To Your Heart at The Star Gold Coast on Saturday 19 October. QN Magazine spoke to Sheldon last week and discovered a young man passionate about life, and passionate about George Michael – the man, and his music.

“His lyrics are unafraid.

Advertisements

“I’m so glad to be singing in this show. I love the songs and George Michael’s fearlessness.”

Sheldon joins Hugh Sheridan, Rob Mills, Prinnie Stevens, Andrew De Silva, Bobby Fox and fellow The Voice alumni Chriddy Black in the all-star line-up of Listen To Your Heart.

The Voice

Sheldon first appeared on The Voice in 2018 after competing on The X Factor in 2016 as a member of boy band Time and Place. Under the guidance of coach Boy George, Sheldon placed third in 2018. He returned to The Voice in 2019 as an All Star and made it through to the semi-finals under the guidance of coach Delta Goodrem.

During his The Voice appearances Sheldon’s determination to remain true to himself shone through. Remaining true to himself is something else the singer is passionate about.

After all, this young man came out at the age of 15. He consequently changed schools 14 times as a result of relentless bullying.

“I’m no longer scared to be myself. Happiness comes through remaining true to your authentic self. Now that I am able to love and celebrate myself for who I really am, I’m passionate about authenticity.”

Sheldon celebrates his community whenever he can, appearing often at Pride and other LGBTIQ celebrations around the country.

He performed at Brisbane Pride Fair Day 2018. This year, he returned for The Wickham’s Big Gay Day which raised over $40,000 for local LGBTIQ organisations.

George Michael: Listen to your Heart

Listen To Your Heart takes a symphonic journey through the life and music of George Michael.

Narrated by musical director John Foreman, the show features an ensemble cast of Australian singing stars.

With both ensemble and solo pieces, the show also features a dazzling light show and a full 30-piece orchestra.

Included are all the hits from Georges solo career and favourites from Wham! – Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Careless Whisper, Faith, Freedom and many more of George’s signature songs.

Advertisements

The lavish production previously sold out at both Adelaide’s Festival Theatre and the Sydney Opera House. It also received standing ovations at both.

Craig McMahon, responsible for staging the production, said he was both excited and proud of the production.

“George Michael is honoured in a truly loving way, with John (Foreman)’s stunning musical direction and a cast of exceptional singers, all of whom share a deep connection to this iconic singer-songwriter and his remarkable catalogue of music spanning pop, soul and disco.”

“It’s an amazing show,” said Sheldon, “I’d love to see everyone there. I’m so happy to be part of it.”

Don’t miss the chance to catch Sheldon Riley in this fabulous show.

We’ll no doubt be hearing a lot more of him in the future. He is after all now managed by the boy himself – Boy George.

George Michael: Listen To Your Heart

The Star Gold Coast

Sat 19 Oct 2019 8:00 PM

Tickets on sale now.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.