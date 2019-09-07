Sharpiegate memes mocking Trump go viral

#Sharpiegate erupted online this weekend with memes mocking Donald Trump’s apparent alteration of a weather map. Last Sunday the President tweeted a warning about the impending arrival of Hurricane Dorian. In addition to Florida, Trump suggested South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama could all expect major damage from the storm.

Later, the Birmingham National Weather Service corrected him and then Trump appeared in a video Wednesday talking about the storm. However, sharp-eyed viewers noticed the weather map he used as a prop appeared to feature a bubble drawn with a Sharpie pen.

With Trump a known fan of Sharpie pens, the internet, of course, took inspiration and thus @Sharpiegate was born.

Noone yet knows if Trump, or anyone, doctored the map.

Nor does anyone give a f***.

We’re talking the wildly untrustworthy president of the United States, doodling and visual jokes. What’s not to love?

The image that inspired #Sharpiegate

The black outlined area on this very outdated @NHC_Atlantic #Dorian graphic that Trump just used in his update was added and not a part of the official forecast. @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/XMQmepPyj6

— Kait Parker (@WeatherKait) September 4, 2019

Some quickly made the connection between the coming storm and Trump’s alleged former lover, Stormy Daniels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TreesDanceAlone.ideas (@treesdancealone.ideas) on Sep 6, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

And while we’re speaking of Melania, who could miss the opportunity to poke fun at the president’s supposed marital woes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl Diano (@cdianosaur) on Sep 6, 2019 at 8:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My INFAMOUS Life (@the_infamous_rjk) on Sep 6, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

Some thought the president could perhaps fix some of his policy problems with a simple doodle. “Of course we’re building a wall. Here’s a photo of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SharpieGate (@sharpiegate) on Sep 6, 2019 at 1:59pm PDT

Windmills and Cancer at #Sharpiegate

And you want proof windmills cause cancer? Here it is.

Critics regularly take aim at Trump’s claims about windmills.

“If a windmill is within two miles of your house, your house is practically worthless.

“They make noise, they’re intermittent, they kill your birds, they break down all the time, you have to replace them every 10 years because they wear out, they cost a fortune, and they need subsidy. Other than that they’re quite good.”

On another occasion, he said, “And they say the noise causes cancer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kennedy (@sweetgirlallure) on Sep 6, 2019 at 1:03pm PDT

Of course, some people think factory emissions pollute the atmosphere but Trump has a pic that proves that a complete fallacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gasp (@gaspgroup) on Sep 5, 2019 at 8:20pm PDT

Speaking of fallacies, check out this phallus at #Sharpiegate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuck Williams (@williamsstudio2) on Sep 6, 2019 at 12:38pm PDT

Fortunately for the Donald, whatever his current concerns, he need not worry about his legacy.

Because, as sure as the sun comes up tomorrow, He will be honoured with a carving in the face of Mount Rushmore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SharpieGate (@sharpiegate) on Sep 6, 2019 at 7:50pm PDT

Oh, and those scurrilous claims very few people showed up to witness Vice President Pence on his visit to Ireland?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Furiga (@booboosweetums) on Sep 6, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

Finally…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Duquette (@the.daily.don) on Sep 5, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT

