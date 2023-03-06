Kath & Kim‘s Sharon Strzelecki has made an appearance during Sydney WorldPride’s final weekend, partying alongside a queer music icon.

The festival’s Ultra Violet party was a special LGBTQIA+ women’s event, with DJs and performers taking over Sydney Town Hall.

Canadian electroclash star Peaches was the big queer party’s big international headliner on Friday night.

And as Peaches performed her signature song F__k the Pain Away on stage, the Canadian singer was joined by Sharon Strzelecki in full netball gear.

Sharon’s alter ego Magda Szubanski described the moment as undoubtedly a “career hoighloight” for her.

“Worldpride has been AMAZING but Sharon dancing with @peachesnisker to F*ck the Pain Away at Ultraviolet last night is a career hoighloight,” she wrote.

“Brilliant work @dj.sveta and @brunswickett. The entire event has been beyond fabulous.

“And so proud of the body positivity of middle aged women rockin out!! Bellies and all.”

‘So proud of our community’

Last year, Magda Szubanski reunited with her Kath & Kim co-stars to film new material for TV special Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life. The special is streaming in Australia on Netflix.

On Sunday morning, Magda was among the 50,000 people who traversed the Sydney Harbour Bridge for a one-of-kind Pride March.

Magda later shared photos from the march on her Instagram.

“What an amazing day with my goddaughter and friends,” she wrote.

“So proud of our community and what we have achieved. As [WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett] said, we dedicate this walk to those in other countries who are not free or safe to live their lives openly – let alone march with Pride.”

