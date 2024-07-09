Shannon Molloy’s Fourteen ends national tour in Geelong

Based on the best-selling memoir by award-winning journalist Shannon Molloy, Fourteen explores a young boy’s struggles growing up gay in Queensland in the 90s.

Rounding out its national tour in Geelong in August, Shannon sat down with QNews to talk about what it is like seeing his story grow onstage.

“The first time I saw it in a theatre with the costuming, staging, sound and lights, it was extremely overwhelming. I sobbed openly,” he said.

“It’s such a vivid piece of theatre, and I got to go back in time to be a fly on the wall in a period of my own life. It was beautiful.”

A story we all can relate to

Set to a nostalgic mixtape of 90s bangers, Fourteen is an uplifting and heart-wrenching story of a year of self-discovery amidst a backdrop of torment, bullying and betrayal.

“When I would think about that year, I would only think of it as awful, but being able to see it onstage with a mix of the light and dark moments has put it into context,” Shannon said.

“It almost ended me. When you’re in the midst of something really tough, it can seem like there’s no goodness in the world. But it’s a nice reminder for me and hopefully audiences that it does get better.”

With the play set in 1999, the music plays a big part in capturing the nostalgia of the audience.

“The soundtrack alone is absurd,” Shannon laughed. “I have cost the producers a fortune in licensing fees because I wouldn’t budge on what they were. And some of them, like JLo, are very expensive.”

‘I felt like a kid again’

Shannon Molloy started writing what would become the book Fourteen when the Safe Schools debate was kicking off in the media. A program aimed at helping kids was being used as a political football and falsely framed as a danger to young people.

“There was a politician from Queensland who stood in parliament and described the Safe Schools program as nothing more than a way for men to groom boys,” Shannon recalled.

“And I went from fury to a deep sadness, the kind of sadness that’s intertwined with fear.

“I felt like a kid again. I was pushing 30 with a great job, a loving partner, and a beautiful home.

“However, I thought about what it must be like for a kid in regional Queensland hearing that, terrified about what their life will be like.”

Writing about a day when he was 14 and tried to take his own life because of horrific bullying at school, the opinion piece grew into a memoir and now a play.

“I realised there was something in my story that might resonate with people, not just showing how tough it can be for young people, but also that there’s hope if you’re going through hell,” he said.

‘So much heart and so much laughter’

25 years on, he is married with a daughter and living an overwhelmingly happy and safe life. But daily, he sees the constant attacks on our communities and wonders if things have really changed much.

“Fourteen doesn’t just resonate with queer audiences, we all have a tough journey to get us to where we are. And this is a homage to that.”

“But there’s also it’s so fun in the play. It is an important story with so much heart and so much laughter. And a great soundtrack.”

Fourteen by Shannon Molloy is playing at the Geelong Arts Centre at the end of August. Find out more here.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.