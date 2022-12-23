Shangela reacts to RuPaul saying she should’ve won Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favourite Shangela has given a classy response to RuPaul admitting she should’ve been crowned a winner, baby.

RuPaul appeared on US talk show Watch What Happens Live and was asked by Andy Cohen in Ru’s opinion which runner-up queen in Drag Race‘s herstory should have received a crown.

Without much hesitation, RuPaul answered, “Shangela.”

Ru went on, “She’s amazing. I actually put her on the show three times, I think, something like that. She’s a fabulous queen.”

Shangela first competed on Drag Race season two and later season three. She then reappeared for All Stars 3, but missed out on that crown, which was won by fellow drag superstar Trixie Mattel.

‘Feels just as validating as any crown,’ Shangela says

After watching the interview, Shangela gave her reaction to Ru’s comments on Instagram.

“Waking up to this video today … WOW. Thank u legendary Mother,” Shangela wrote.

“Your acknowledgement feels just as validating as any [crown]. I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities that Ru and @rupaulsdragrace gave me, ever since my first workroom tip in on season 2!”

She also wrote that she’s even more grateful for the sisterhood Drag Race has given her as well as the fans.

“And here we are today, still standing … still entertaining… still creating! 💕 So THANK YOU to all y’all.

“Never won Drag Race (or @dancingwiththestars lol) but forever strutting forward as a Winner. We’re all winners, baby. HALLELOO!”

Shangela recently appeared on the US version of Dancing with the Stars and performed every number in full drag. She ultimately placed fourth on the show.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 is just a few weeks away. The new season is streaming in Australia on Stan from January 7.

