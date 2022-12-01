Shame, stigma and the slutty little pill: the PrEP experience

Each World AIDS Day, our community is faced with the chance to reflect upon the cultural impact that the HIV epidemic has had on us.

These reflections usually come in the form of a conversation which bridges the gap of generational divide.

Older generations of queer people, particularly men who have sex with other men (MSM) are usually extremely well-versed in HIV-prevention practices.

Every time we are reminded of this, we are also reminded that they barely had a choice in the matter. They had to be educated in order to navigate and survive the devastation of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Nowadays, we might presume that the passing down of this knowledge may also be a process of normalisation.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t really been the case.

Many of us are either taking PrEP or know of someone that is. Many more of us probably know someone who is taking PrEP and chooses to not disclose this fact.

Without thinking too hard about, the answer as to why this is the case is apparent – the use of PrEP carries with it certain stigmatised assumptions.

These assumptions being, of course, that PrEP-users have multiple sex partners.

This year, as we reflect, let’s turn our attention to this stigma and address the implicit harm it’s causing in our communities.

What are we doing wrong?

In 2018, a qualitative study found that most PrEP-users had an overwhelmingly positive experience taking the medication.

Despite this, the study also found that the biggest hurdle for most PrEP-users was the stigma associated with it.

The stigma works two-fold. Firstly, it reinforces the paranoia surrounding condom-less sex, which is evidently largely equated with the use of PrEP.

And secondly, it works to condition the judgments that others make about PrEP-users based upon the implied reason for their use of it.

One of the men involved in the study revealed that he did not discuss using PrEP with his peers, as it would invite judgements about the non-monogamous relationship he had with his husband.

This kind of self-imposed ‘PrEP-closet’ is a common experience for many queer people. And it doesn’t take much to understand why.

Another participant, for instance, reported facing stigma even from medical professionals.

After revealing his use of PrEP, the participant recounts, his doctor immediately made assumptions about his sexual habits and sought to test him for an array of sexual diseases.

Unfortunately, despite how much progress has been made in relation to the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS, the shaming of sexual liberty is still alive and well.

Where to from here?

The social implications of this phenomenon are hard to qualify, but necessary for the conversation.

The medical advances allowing younger generations of queer people to feel so far-removed from the once looming threat of HIV has proven to be a double edged sword.

We, as a community, have surely moved beyond the bounds of slut-shaming. And yet, the mere usage of PrEP seemingly carries with it so much baggage.

The effort to ‘end HIV/AIDS by 2030‘ has to start within the community. We have to re-assess and re-educate in order to interrogate the harmful presumptions and stigmas lingering across our social circles.

HIV/AIDS prevention should not be seen as risqué or hypersexual. It should be embraced, open-armed.

Taking PrEP is a green flag. The greenest of green flags.

So let’s start there.

