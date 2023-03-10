A creepy Catholic organisation in the US spent millions of dollars buying gay dating app data to trace and out Catholic priests as gay.

The Washington Post reported the US-based non-profit Catholic Laity and Clergy for Renewal spent millions purchasing the sensitive tracking data from multiple gay dating and hookup apps.

The vigilantes obtained the data troves from gay and bi apps including Grindr, Scruff, Growlr and Jack’d from 2018 through 2021, according to the Post.

They then cross-referenced the sensitive information with known addresses of priests, and passed the information on to bishops.

The group described its goal is to “empower the church to carry out its mission” with “evidence-based resources” to train priests.

In 2021, Wisconsin Catholic priest Jeffrey Burrill resigned after Grindr location data showed he’d visited gay bars and saunas. The Washington Post says the shadowy Catholic group were involved in outing him as gay.

Grindr ‘infuriated’ by Catholic vigilantes

In response, a Grindr spokesperson said the company is “infuriated” by the report of Catholic “vigilantes”.

Spokesperson Patrick Lenihan told Gizmodo it’s not possible for location data to leak like this after Grindr made changes in 2020.

Grindr said it takes user privacy and safety “very seriously” and never shares users’ personal information, such as geolocation, profile or even “industry-standard data like age or gender”.

“We’re infuriated by the actions of these anti-LGBTQ vigilantes,” Lenihan said.

“Grindr has and will continue to push the industry to keep bad actors out of the ad tech ecosystem, particularly on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

“All that group is doing is hurting people.”

