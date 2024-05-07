SGLBA Education Fund launching scholarship season

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association (SGLBA) will launch its 2024 scholarship season for its Education Fund at The Substation on May 9.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association (SGLBA) is inviting individuals and corporate partners to donate to its Education Fund which provides a financial grant to LGBTQIA+ individuals who want to undertake a learning and development program in order to create positive change in their own lives, or the lives of others in the community.

“The SGLBA Education Fund was established to support LGBTQIA+ people over the age of 30 to change the trajectory of their lives through the power of education, SGLBA President Jarrod Lomas said.

“Education has the power to change lives. The Fund supports this principle by providing a financial grant to help individuals undertake a formal course of study that will help create a pathway to achieving life goals.

“We believe that financial inequality and missed opportunities early in life should never be a barrier to self-improvement or self-actualisation in later years.”

Applications for the 2024 SGLBA Education Fund Scholarships officially opened on May 2 and close on June 30.

SGLBA will launch this year’s scholarship season at an event in Qtopia Sydney’s newly opened The Substation theatre in Taylor Square on May 9.

SGLBA is inviting applicants who meet the core selection criteria to think about their future and, if they’ve identified a formal course of study or a learning and development program that they feel can change the trajectory of their life, to apply for a grant which may help them reach their goals.

Applicants must self identify as an LGBTQIA+ person, be over 30 at the date of application, be an Australian citizen or permanent resident, and reside within NSW.

They should supply proof of citizenship or permanent residency, any prior academic results, letters from two referees, and their current curriculum vitae when submitting their application.

This year, grants range from $2,500 to $10,000 and will be presented at an awards event later in the year.

The grants may be broken down into payments made over a number of years, depending on the course chosen and the applicants’ individual circumstances.

The study program should be with an accredited institution and should meaningfully benefit your life, or through you, the life of others in the Australian community.

“In 2024, the SGLBA Education Fund has a renewed sense of purpose to see our mission fulfilled,” SGLBA Education Fund Chair Michael Shevers explained.

“We have a new look, showcasing a more inclusive logo, which also reflects a centuries-old symbol for knowledge, growth, strength, support and the interconnectedness of things.

“You’ll be seeing our ‘SGLBA Education Fund Tree’ more often as we roll out an update to our branding throughout this year.”

Shevers said that SGLBA is encouraging community members to think about whether the Education Fund can help them, or someone they know, this season.

“We work with individual donors, corporate partners, and community organisations to fund our scholarships and we truly value every contribution,” Shevers said.

-For more information go to www.sglba.org.au/education-fund

