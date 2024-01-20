Sexual Pleasure a ‘gift from God’ according to celibate Pope

Sexual pleasure is “a gift from God” says Pope Francis, who, if he has stayed true to his vows, knows nothing about such things.

They’re funny chaps, priests. They swear off sex but then profess to be qualified to tell the rest of us when, where, how and why we should indulge.

Anyway, Francis is currently doing a series of sermons on the seven deadly sins. The latest focused on what he termed “the demon of lust’. The pontiff previously tackled gluttony, ranking it as worse than lust and causing some internet chatter about his own waistline.

But the Holy Father ignored his belly to sing the praises of love.

“If it is not polluted by vice, falling in love is one of the purest feelings.

And finally, “If you ask a person in love why they love, they will not find an answer: in so many ways, their love in unconditional, beyond reason…”

But, warned the celibate priest, there are dangers.

“This garden where wonders are multiplied is not safe from evil. It can be defiled by the demon of lust, and this vice is particularly odious.”

Francis also warned against pornography, which seems to be a habit of his. Warning against it, that is, not pornography.

He said porn brought “satisfaction without relationship” and could lead to addiction.

Please God, no one tell him about caffeine.

