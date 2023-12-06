Sex workers demand decriminalisation

Sex workers and peak unions will protest outside 1 William Street, Brisbane today demanding the Palaszczuk Government meet its commitment to decriminalise sex work.

After a long wait, the Queensland Government has failed to deliver on its promise to decriminalise sex work.

The Government told sex workers and supporters a bill to decriminalise sex work would be in parliament in the last sitting weeks.

In July, Attorney-General, Yvette D’Ath told the Courier Mail that Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk was committed to the bill. Ms D’Ath said the government was looking to introduce the new legislation by the end of the year.

However, last week was the final sitting week of parliament and although the Decriminalisation Bill exists, nothing has changed.

Safety strategies remain illegal

Criminalised strategies that are proven to keep sex workers safe include:

Working in pairs.

Texting another worker at the end of a booking to let them know they are safe.

Sharing location details with another sex worker when going to a booking.

Sex workers driving each other to bookings or using the same driver as another sex worker.

But Queensland law currently criminalises such basic workplace health and safety strategies!

Since 1999, brothels in Queensland have required licences to operate. Over the past 23 years, these licensing laws have only resulted in 18 licensed brothels. The laws criminalise all other sex industry businesses.

Janelle Fawkes from DecrimQLD, the organisation leading the push for the legislation commented today.

“Every day the decrim bill is delayed sex workers are left with unnecessary safety risks. The Government must commit to enter the decrim bill in parliament in the first sitting week of 2024 and repeal these harmful, outdated laws.”

