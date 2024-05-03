Sex work finally decriminalised in Queensland

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath with advocates in February. Image: Respect Inc

Queensland has finally decriminalised sex work, passing a bill that repeals laws and improves the health, safety and rights of the state’s sex workers.

The Queensland government legislation passed on Thursday night. The bill decriminalises the industry and repeals the current criminal offences that apply specifically to sex workers.

It will also protect sex workers from unfair discrimination and create new offences to protect children and people from being coerced to perform sex work.

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said current laws force 90% of sex workers to work outside of the law.

“Every worker has the right to feel safe, including sex workers,” she said.

“Sex workers should not have to choose between operating legally with safety risks and operating safely with legal risks.

“They will now be able to operate both safely and legally.

“The new laws ensure workers have access to the same human rights and workplace health and safety protections as other Queensland workers.

“These reforms will make the sex work industry safer, fairer and reduce stigma and discrimination.”

‘Sex workers experience excessive levels of discrimination’

The Attorney-General said Queensland bill implements the findings of a Queensland Law Reform Commission (QLRC) review, which made 47 recommendations on decriminalisation.

Queensland joins Victoria, the Northern Territory and NSW in having decriminalised sex work.

The LNP, One Nation and Katter’s Australian party MPs voted against the bill on Thursday evening.

Groups who’ve called for the reform for decades and applauded the new bill include Respect Inc, Scarlet Alliance and DecrimQLD.

“Under current laws sex workers are reluctant to report crime,” Respect Inc State Coordinator Lulu Holiday said.

“Barriers to accessing justice are reduced when sex work is no longer criminalised.

“Importantly, laws criminalising sex worker safety strategies, including working together, letting another sex worker know your location and checking-in to say you are okay at the end of a booking, are repealed by this bill.

“Sex workers experience excessive levels of discrimination.

“Decriminalisation, including anti-discrimination protections, will send a message that it will no longer be tolerated.”

